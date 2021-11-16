UrduPoint.com

Morocco Says Hundreds Of Migrants Assisted Off Coast

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Morocco says hundreds of migrants assisted off coast

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Moroccan coast guards have assisted more than 300 migrants in difficulty aboard various craft since Friday, the official MAP news agency reported on Monday.

Most of the 331 were from sub-Saharan Africa, the agency said, citing a military source.

Despite stepped-up controls, migrant departures from Morocco's coasts have increased lately.

Mainland Spain is only about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Morocco.

Further south along the Moroccan-controlled coast of the disputed Western Sahara, the migrants' goal is normally Spain's Canary Islands.

The passengers received first aid aboard navy units "before being taken to the nearest ports, then handed over to police for the usual administrative procedures," the source quoted by MAP said.

On Monday, two migrants were found dead among about 40 on a drifting boat off Gran Canaria island, Spain's coast guard told AFP.

On Friday, officials and relatives said four Moroccan migrants drowned in the Atlantic Ocean while trying to reach the European Union.

Between January and October a total of 32,713 migrants arrived in Spain by sea, an increase of more than 24 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, Spanish interior ministry figures showed.

To the end of September there have been 1,025 deaths on the route to Spain, making this year the deadliest, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Other North African countries, Tunisia and Libya, are also major migrant departure points to Europe.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Police Interior Ministry Europe European Union Same Spain Tunisia Libya Morocco January September October From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

27 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

7 hours ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

8 hours ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.