Morocco Says US Military Exercises To Be Held In W.Sahara

Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:50 PM

Rabat, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Morocco's prime minister has said that US-led multi-nation African military exercises this month would take place in the disputed desert region of Western Sahara.

Last year, under former US president Donald Trump, Washington recognised Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara -- after Rabat normalised relations with Israel -- sparking anger from the separatist Polisario Front.

The military training, which the US Africa Command (Africom) says is its largest annual exercise, "marks the consecration of American recognition of the Moroccan Sahara", Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani said on Twitter last week.

Africom says the "African Lion" exercise will involve more than 7,000 troops from nine nations, without giving further details of contributing countries.

Morocco laid claim to the Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony with rich phosphate resources and offshore fisheries, after Spain withdrew in 1975.

