UrduPoint.com

Morocco Seeks To Impose Solution In Western Sahara Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Morocco seeks to impose solution in Western Sahara conflict

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Boosted by Western support, Morocco is working to impose its own settlement in the long-running Western Sahara conflict, even at the cost of a falling out with its allies, analysts say.

Morocco and the Polisario Front, an independence movement backed by the kingdom's arch-rival Algeria, have been locked for decades in a bitter struggle over Western Sahara.

The monarchy sees the former Spanish colony as an integral part of its territory, with King Mohammed declaring in November that "Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara will never be up for negotiation".

This unbending stance appears to have paid off, with Germany and Spain coming out in favour of Rabat's 2007 "autonomy" plan to keep the phosphate-rich desert under Moroccan sovereignty.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares is expected in Rabat on Friday to relaunch bilateral relations after Madrid, dramatically reversing decades of policy, backed the plan in what Moroccans hailed as a "diplomatic coup".

"There is a consensus on the question of the Sahara. The whole of (Moroccan) society supports the cause, it's an absolute priority for every Moroccan," said Tajeddine Houssaini, professor of international relations at Rabat's Mohammed V University.

Western Sahara, with rich Atlantic fishing waters and access to key markets in West Africa, is 80 percent controlled by Morocco but considered a "non-autonomous territory" by the UN.

Spain withdrew in 1975 but the Polisario waged a long armed struggle for independence from Morocco before reaching a ceasefire in 1991 on the promise of an independence referendum.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Germany Rabat Madrid Independence Spain Algeria Morocco November Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

4 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Dis ..

US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine, Other Issues

11 minutes ago
 Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation ..

Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

11 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review progress on development pro ..

Meeting held to review progress on development projects at Charsadda

11 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

34 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.