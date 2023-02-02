Morocco 'ultras' steal football show with passion, pyrotechnics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Casablanca, Morocco, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :When Morocco's "ultras" crowd into a football stadium, the fan groups' full-throated chants, spectacular pyrotechnics and sometimes rowdy and anti-authoritarian antics often steal the show.

Casablanca's stadium rings to the chants of passionate supporters of the city's Wydad club as they raise coloured placards aloft to form a vast, moving mosaic that spells out their motto: "Free souls".

The club's die-hard fan group, known as the "Winners", has a long-earned reputation for flamboyance -- singing, setting off smoke bombs and making their cellphone torches dance collectively like fireflies.

Some 10,000 of them regularly pack the north curve of Mohammed V stadium in Morocco's economic capital, where they have a reputation for drawing more attention than the action on the pitch.

Thousands of supporters are expected to put on their carefully choreographed show again as the team, fresh from winning the African Champions League, competes in the Club World Cup which started on Wednesday.

"I can't describe my love for the Wydad fans, they're very special," said one fan, Houssam Ait Wahman, 18, before a recent Moroccan league match against Fez that he watched with his mother and sisters.

"Fans from all over the world can't match us," he boasted about the Winners, who came first in a global ranking by "Ultras World", a popular Facebook page dedicated to the phenomenon.