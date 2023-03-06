Morocco, US discuss strengthening military cooperation

RABAT, Morocco, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Moroccan Defense Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed bilateral military cooperation Sunday.

The country's national news agency MAP reported that Loudiyi and Milley met in the capital Rabat as part of the top US general's official visit.

"The two officials expressed their satisfaction with the excellent level achieved by the age-old relations of friendship and cooperation," MAP said.

Loudiyi and Milley also highlighted the importance of the "strategic military partnership" between the two countries, including the 2020-2030 roadmap for defense cooperation signed in October 2020.

During the meeting, the two officials also "highlighted the importance of the combined annual exercise 'African Lion,' which represents a major lever for success serving the interoperability of the armed forces," the report added.