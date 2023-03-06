UrduPoint.com

Morocco, US Discuss Strengthening Military Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Morocco, US discuss strengthening military cooperation

RABAT, Morocco, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Moroccan Defense Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed bilateral military cooperation Sunday.

The country's national news agency MAP reported that Loudiyi and Milley met in the capital Rabat as part of the top US general's official visit.

"The two officials expressed their satisfaction with the excellent level achieved by the age-old relations of friendship and cooperation," MAP said.

Loudiyi and Milley also highlighted the importance of the "strategic military partnership" between the two countries, including the 2020-2030 roadmap for defense cooperation signed in October 2020.

During the meeting, the two officials also "highlighted the importance of the combined annual exercise 'African Lion,' which represents a major lever for success serving the interoperability of the armed forces," the report added.

Related Topics

Visit Rabat October Sunday 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th March 2023

1 hour ago
 United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

10 hours ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

14 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.