Morocco's COVID-19 Caseload Tops 800,000

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

RABAT, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Morocco registered 6,513 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 806,288 on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 716,904 after 9,761 new ones were added, the health ministry said in a statement.

The death toll rose by 90 to 11,677, while 2,458 people are in intensive care units, it added.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,261,839 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, with 12,874,716 having received two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

