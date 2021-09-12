RABAT, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Morocco registered 3,113 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 902,604 on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 853,397 after 3,716 new ones were added, the health ministry said in a statement.

The death toll rose by 52 to 13,488, while 1,826 people are in intensive care units, it added.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,939,305 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, with 16,428,305 having received two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine.