Rabat, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Thursday named a new government, led by billionaire tycoon Aziz Akhannouch whose National Rally of Independents (RNI) trounced incumbent Islamists in elections last month.

The cabinet is largely made up of technocrats, with foreign affairs minister Nasser Bourita keeping his role.