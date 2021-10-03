RABAT, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Morocco's trade deficit increased by 22.3 percent year-on-year to over 15.7 billion U.S. Dollars by the end of August, the foreign exchange regulator said on Sunday.

According to the statistics, Morocco's exports have reached 23.12 billion dollars, up 23.8 percent year-on-year, while the imports have increased by 23.2 percent to reach 38.

82 billion dollars.

Imports of equipment, energy products and raw materials rose by more than 15 percent in total, while the increase in exports was largely due to a rise of 25.5 percent in car industry products and 25 percent in textile products.

Meanwhile, the report added that the net flow of foreign direct investments reached nearly 1.45 billion dollars in the first eight months of 2021, up by 16.9 percent year-on-year.