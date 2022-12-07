UrduPoint.com

Morocco's Win In FIFA WC Thriller Delights President, PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took to the popular social media handle, Twitter, to express their delight over the outcome of a crucial and thrilling fixture between Morocco and Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar.

The president, in a tweet, posted, "An excellent game. Well done Morocco Congratulations. Wish you good luck in the Quarter finals." While the prime minister expressing his wonder posted "Morocco- what a finish !!!"Morocco beat Spain 3-0 in the penalty shootout after the match ended without any result in the allocated time, thus securing a berth in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever.

