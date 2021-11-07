UrduPoint.com

Morocco's W.Sahara Comments 'fabrication': Polisario

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 11:40 PM

Morocco's W.Sahara comments 'fabrication': Polisario

Algiers, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The Polisario Front independence movement on Sunday dismissed as "fabrication" comments by Morocco's king saying that the disputed Western Sahara territory was not up for debate.

The Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks independence for Western Sahara, but Morocco, which controls 80 percent of the former Spanish colony, maintains the territory is a sovereign part of the kingdom.

On Saturday, to mark the 46th anniversary of Rabat's claim over the territory, King Mohamed VI said in a televised speech that "today, as in the past, Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara will never be up for negotiation".

The Polisario, which set up the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in 1976, dismissed the king's speech.

"It a mix of sophism, fabrication and illusion to justify Morocco's arrogance and intransigence," the Sahrawi ministry of communication said in a statement.

"The Sahrawi people will not end its struggle as long as Morocco does not end its aggression and its illegal occupation of the Sahrawi Republic.

" The statement added that an independent SADR, living next door to Morocco, "is an irreversible reality which the Moroccan king cannot ignore".

The Polisario has long demanded a UN-supervised self-determination referendum for the territory, which boasts extensive phosphate reserves and rich offshore fisheries.

Rabat has refused any referendum and has offered only autonomy instead of independence.

In late October, the United Nations Security Council called on all sides to resume negotiations towards a solution.

The last UN-led peace talks in 2019 involved top officials from Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the Polisario.

Tensions between Morocco and Algeria flared last week after Algiers accused Rabat of killing three Algerian citizens on a desert highway through a Polisario-held area of Western Sahara in a strike on their trucks.

Related Topics

United Nations Algiers Rabat Independence Algeria Mauritania Morocco October Sunday 2019 All From Top Arab

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 18th IRF World Meeting an ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 18th IRF World Meeting and Exhibition

58 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed meets UEFA President at Expo ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed meets UEFA President at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM to check on his h ..

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM to check on his heath following assassination a ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening cerem ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of World Jiu-Jitsu Champio ..

2 hours ago
 Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural lea ..

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural leadership during visit to SIBF 2 ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic par ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic partnerships with Azerbaijan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.