Moscow Accuses ECHR Of 'interference' Over Navalny

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Moscow accuses ECHR of 'interference' over Navalny

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia on Wednesday accused the European Court of Human Rights of "pressure" on Russia and "interference" in its domestic affairs following a call to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"This is such a blow to international law, the consequences of which, it seems to me, the EHCR simply doesn't realise," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on state Rossiya 24 tv.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

