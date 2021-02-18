Moscow accuses ECHR of 'interference' over Navalny

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia on Wednesday accused the European Court of Human Rights of "pressure" on Russia and "interference" in its domestic affairs following a call to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"This is such a blow to international law, the consequences of which, it seems to me, the EHCR simply doesn't realise," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on state Rossiya 24 tv.