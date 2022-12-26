UrduPoint.com

Moscow Accuses Ukraine Of Deadly Air Base Attack

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Moscow said Monday it had foiled a new Ukrainian drone attack on a strategic bomber military base hundreds of kilometres from their joint border, as Kyiv called for Russia's ouster from the United Nations.

Russia said it had downed the drone at Engels, a base for the country's strategic aircraft that Kyiv says have been used to strike Ukraine. Three servicemen were killed by falling debris, regional authorities said.

The same day, Russia's domestic security agency said it killed four Ukrainian "saboteurs", who allegedly attempted to enter Russia via a border region.

Moscow has accused pro-Kyiv forces of targeting Russian military sites and civilian infrastructure, including blowing up a bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia.

