Moscow Accuses US Of 'destabilisation' Over Reported Pelosi Visit
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM
Moscow, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Washington of destabilising the world after the potential visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.
"Washington is bringing destabilisation to the world. Not a single resolved conflict in recent decades, but many provoked ones," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.