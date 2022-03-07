Moscow allows Russians to repay debts to 'hostile' nations in rubles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Moscow will temporarily allow Russian companies and individuals to repay debts to foreign creditors from a new list of "hostile" nations in rubles, the government said Monday.

The list includes the United States, European Union member states, Australia, Britain, Canada, Monaco, South Korea, Switzerland and Japan.