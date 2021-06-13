UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Announces Car Raffle To Boost Vaccination Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Moscow announces car raffle to boost vaccination drive

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday that residents of the Russian capital who get their first coronavirus jab will now take part in a lottery to win a car.

The move comes as authorities seek to speed up Russia's vaccination drive that has stagnated while new infections in Moscow and across the country are on the rise.

"From June 14 until July 11, 2021, citizens who get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine will become participants in a car lottery," Sobyanin announced on his website.

Every week five cars will be raffled out, each worth around 1 million rubles ($13,900).

"But of course the main gain for those who get vaccinated cannot be compared to any car -- it is their own health and peace of mind," Sobyanin said.

The mayor -- who was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V in May last year -- added that two days ago he got a booster jab and "feels well".

Sobyanin sounded the alarm over the spike in cases earlier this week and announced the reopening of field hospitals and introduced a "non-working" week until June 20.

All non-essential workers will be out of office but will retain their salary. However, they have not been ordered to stay at home.

The mayor also reintroduced a curfew for bars and restaurants that bans them from serving customers between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am.

A government tally reported 7,704 new virus cases in Moscow on Sunday, a six-month high.

Despite introducing a strict lockdown after the pandemic swept across Russia last spring, authorities lifted most restrictions by mid-summer in an effort to protect the struggling economy.

Russia started its mass vaccination campaign in December, with the homegrown vaccine Sputnik V -- touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the best in the world -- that is free and widely available in Moscow.

Since the registration of Sputnik V in August, Russia has approved three more vaccines for public use -- EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and the one-dose Sputnik Light.

Foreign-made vaccines are not available in Russia.

So far, 18 million people or 12 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine with polls showing that a majority of Russians do not plan to get immunised.

The Kremlin said Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus in private but did not reveal which jab he used.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Car Vladimir Putin May June July August December Sunday From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber wins 2021 US Green Building Council ..

24 minutes ago

UAEU at Expo 2020 applies Piscine Method, first in ..

24 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

1 hour ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

1 hour ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

2 hours ago

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.