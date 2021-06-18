UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Closes Euro Fan Zone Over Covid Spike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Moscow closes Euro fan zone over Covid spike

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Moscow has closed its Euro 2020 fan zone and banned gatherings of more than 1,000 because of a spike in Covid-19 cases, the mayor of the Russian capital said on Friday.

"I didn't want to do this, but we have to," Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his website a day after saying that cases in Moscow had nearly tripled in just days.

"Starting today, we will limit mass events to a maximum of 1,000 people." "We are temporarily stopping all mass entertainment events and we'll also have to close dance halls and fan zones," he wrote, referring to the Euro 2020 fan zone outside of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

On Thursday Sobyanin said that cases in Moscow, the metropolis of 12 million that's been the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in Russia, soared from 3,000 to 7,000 within a few days and were expected to hit more than 9,000 on Friday.

"It's tripling, there's an enormous dynamic that we have not seen during the previous waves," Sobyanin said during a video conference, adding that new variants were likely to blame.

On Wednesday, Sobyanin had ordered mandatory vaccinations of all service industry workers in Moscow and last weekend announced a "non-working" week in the capital.

Russia's second city of Saint Petersburg, the country's worst Covid hotspot after Moscow, is hosting seven Euro 2020 matches -- including a quarter-final -- and is expected to see thousands of football fans from Europe.

On Monday, Saint Petersburg also announced a tightening of restrictions, including no food sales in its fan zones.

alf/yad/lc

Related Topics

Football Moscow Russia Europe Petersburg Euro 2020 All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Breaking stereotypes: 21-year old man gets married ..

14 minutes ago

Vietnam reports record high daily new COVID-19 cas ..

37 minutes ago

European stocks nudge lower at open

37 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges financing, debt rel ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan records lowest positivity ratio since Jun ..

37 minutes ago

17 deaths, 129 new cases of coronavirus reported i ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.