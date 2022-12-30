Moscow condemns 'censorship' of Russian news channels in Europe

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Moscow on Thursday slammed the "censorship" of Russian news channels in Europe. The decision by Eutelsat, one of Europe's largest satellite operators, to stop broadcasting Russian news channels NTV, Perviy, and Rossiya 1 was taken under pressure from France, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She said France was "the main lobbyist" for the move. Zakharova accused the EU of systematically eliminating voices that present viewpoints differing from the West's narrative.

"This practice is a gross violation of the principles of freedom of speech and equal access to information," she said. In a separate statement, Zakharova criticized Latvian and Lithuanian authorities for their "inhuman treatment" of migrants.

Citing a report by international group Doctors Without Borders, she said their actions had led to "dozens of frostbite cases and deaths." She said the "bullying of defenseless migrants" shows the "racial intolerance, misanthropy, discrimination, (and) disregard for dignity of national minorities" prevalent in the Baltic states.

In another statement, Zakharova condemned Norway for hindering Russian scientific studies on the Spitzbergen archipelago. She said Norway's sovereignty over the archipelago is recognized under the Spitzbergen Treaty of 1920 on the condition that citizens of all signatory states are given free access to the region. She said Moscow will continue to defend its legitimate interests and make efforts for unhindered access to the region as envisioned in the 1920 treaty.