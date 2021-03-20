Moscow condemns Huthi drone strike on Riyadh refinery

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia said Saturday it strongly condemned a drone strike on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels, and urged all parties to halt the violence.

The attack on Friday was the second major assault this month on Saudi energy installations, highlighting an escalation of Yemen's six-year conflict between the Yemeni government and the Huthis.

"Moscow strongly condemns the aforementioned military action," the foreign ministry said in a statement, urging "all parties to the conflict in Yemen to strictly abide by the provisions of international humanitarian law."Russia additionally said that all sides should "immediately and completely abandon military operations that lead to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and casualties among the civilian population."