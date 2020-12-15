UrduPoint.com
Moscow Condemns US Sanctions On Turkey Over Russian Missile Purchases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday condemned US sanctions on Turkey over the purchase of Russia's S-400 air defence system as "illegitimate".

"This is, of course, another manifestation of an arrogant attitude towards international law, a manifestation of illegitimate, unilateral coercive measures that the United States has been using for many years, already decades, left and right," Lavrov said according to Russian news agencies.

