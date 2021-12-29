UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Orders Dissolution Of Memorial's Rights Centre

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:10 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered the closure of an arm of the Memorial group that campaigns against contemporary rights abuses in Russia, a day after the Supreme Court outlawed the organisation's central structure, sparking an international outcry.

Judge Mikhail Kazakov of the Moscow City Court ordered the dissolution of Memorial's Human Rights Centre following a request from prosecutors who had accused the group of failing to use the "foreign agent" label on its publications and for allegedly justifying terrorism and extremism.

