UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expands List Of German Officials Banned From Russia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Moscow expands list of German officials banned from Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Moscow on Tuesday expanded a list of German officials who are banned from entering Russia in response to EU sanctions that the bloc imposed over Russian cyber attacks on the German parliament.

The Russian foreign ministry said that in response to the EU sanctions in October, "Moscow made a decision to expand the reciprocal list of German citizens who are prohibited from entering Russia."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament German October From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews SAA&#039;s repor ..

21 minutes ago

Three COVID patients from UK found to have new var ..

9 minutes ago

800 drugs addicts rescued, 10,000 poor persons pro ..

10 minutes ago

Russia-US sting nabs S.American drug dealers: FSB

10 minutes ago

India Confirms Lowest Daily Increase of COVID-19 C ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.