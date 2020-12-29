Moscow Expands List Of German Officials Banned From Russia
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Moscow on Tuesday expanded a list of German officials who are banned from entering Russia in response to EU sanctions that the bloc imposed over Russian cyber attacks on the German parliament.
The Russian foreign ministry said that in response to the EU sanctions in October, "Moscow made a decision to expand the reciprocal list of German citizens who are prohibited from entering Russia."