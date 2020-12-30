UrduPoint.com
Moscow Expands List Of UK Officials Banned From Russia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Moscow on Wednesday expanded a list of UK officials banned from entering Russia in a tit-for-tat response to British sanctions imposed over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that in response to "unconstructive and unfriendly" UK penalties it had "decided to expand the number of British citizens who are denied entry to our country."In October the British government announced it would follow the European Union in adopting sanctions targeting Russian officials over the attack on Navalny with the Novichok nerve agent.

