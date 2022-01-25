Moscow faces 'heavy consequences' from West if it attacks Ukraine: Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia faces "very heavy consequences" from the West if it attacks Ukraine, Germany's chancellor said Monday after it was announced officials from Kyiv and Moscow would meet in Paris to discuss soaring tensions.

The leaders of several countries, including the United States, Britain and Germany, had agreed "it is up to Russia to undertake visible de-escalation initiatives", German Chancellor Olf Scholz said after a call between Washington and a number of European leaders.