Moscow Fomat proposes donor conference on Afghanistan with core burden to be shouldered by 'troops-based actors'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The participating countries in the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan have proposed to convene a broad-based international donor conference under the auspices of the United Nations, with core financial burden to be shouldered by "troop-based actors".

The special representatives from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as a high-level delegation of the interim Afghan government met in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the post-conflict situation in Afghanistan.

A joint statement issued following the meeting emphasized on calling the donor conference as soon as possible, with a understanding that "the core burden of post-conflict economic and financial reconstruction and development of Afghanistan must be shouldered by troop-based actors which were in the country for the past 20 years".

During the third meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, the sides reiterated their respect to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

The countries reaffirmed their commitment to Afghanistan as a peaceful, indivisible, independent, economically developing state, free of terrorism and drug-related crime and respecting the basic norms in the human rights area.

It was stated that further practical engagement with Afghanistan needed to take into account the new reality, that is the Taliban coming to power in the country, irrespective of the official recognition of the new Afghan government by the international community.

The participating countries called on the current Afghan leadership to take further steps to improve governance and to form a truly inclusive government that adequately reflects the interests of all major ethno-political forces in the country.

This will be a fundamental prerequisite for the completion of the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan, according to the Joint Statement.

The countries called on the current Afghan leadership to practice moderate and sound internal and external policies and adopt friendly policies towards neighbours of Afghanistan.

The Afghan leadership was urged to achieve the shared goals of durable peace, security, safety, and long-term prosperity, and respect the rights of ethnic groups, women and children.

Being concerned about the activities of proscribed terrorist organizations in Afghanistan, the sides reaffirmed their willingness to continue to promote security in Afghanistan to contribute to regional stability.

The participating countries were pleased to note the reaffirmation by the interim Afghan government of its previous commitments to prevent use of the Afghan territory against its neighbours, other states in the region and the rest of the world.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the sides expressed confidence in the need for the international community to mobilize consolidated efforts to provide urgent humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people in the post-conflict reconstruction of the country.