UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hails Putin, Biden's Commitment To Arms Control

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Moscow hails Putin, Biden's commitment to arms control

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday welcomed the commitment of the US and Russian presidents to dialogue on "strategic stability" and arms control, a day after a historic summit of the two leaders in Geneva.

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden issued a brief statement following their first face-to-face meeting, agreeing to start dialogue on nuclear arms control.

The administration of Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had withdrawn from a number of international accords, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia.

"Even though its a very short text, but the joint statement on strategic stability realises the special responsibility of our two countries not only to our people but to the whole world," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a radio interview on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said the rejection of the possibility of a nuclear war by the two sides was a "real success".

Since the extension of the New START nuclear treaty under Biden, "this is Washington's second step in restoring common sense and a responsible approach to key aspects of international security," Ryabkov told Kommersant business daily.

New START is the last remaining arms reduction pact between the two nuclear states that hold more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons.

According to Ryabkov, dialogue on strategic stability between Moscow and Washington should start shortly: "it's a matter of weeks, not months".

After talks that lasted more than three hours, Putin told reporters that the meeting was "constructive", while there were still a number of divisive issues.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have been at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War, raising concerns of a new arms race.

Related Topics

World Business Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Trump Vladimir Putin Geneva From Race

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen to S&T Summit: 32% Increase in Techno ..

16 minutes ago

Suspect should be hanged if found guilty of sexual ..

17 minutes ago

Three small dams to be constructed to supply water ..

6 minutes ago

Govt has given people friendly,balanced budget: pr ..

6 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Attach to Case File Almaz-Antey' ..

6 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to take on eac ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.