Moscow has no preconditions for peace talks with Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Moscow has no "preconditions" on peace talks with Kyiv towards ending the ongoing conflict, besides good will from Ukraine to start them, a top Russian diplomat said on Tuesday.

"There are no preconditions on our part, except for the main condition that Ukraine show good will," said Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy setting out "respect to the UN Charter, compensation for losses" as conditions for talks with Russia.

Russia has always demonstrated a willingness to hold peace talks, said Rudenko. "Ukraine passed a law that prohibits conducting peace talks with Russia. It's their choice. (But) we have always declared our readiness for such negotiations," he said, adding that the talks were interrupted by Ukraine.

Asked if Russia is in talks with the US about Ukraine, Rudenko said: "No, we are not holding (such talks).

" Rudenko added that Moscow is examining proposals by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for creating a safe zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine.

He also said that "the Russian part" of the Black Sea grain deal is not being implemented and that Russia will weigh all factors before making a decision on extending the deal past Nov. 19, when it is due to expire.

This July, Trkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.