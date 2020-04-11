Moscow introduce pass system to stem coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :A system of lockdown passes will be imposed in Moscow and its region beginning April 13 in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The system will be implemented gradually. Passes will be issued for those who have to travel for work. Residents will be required to get authorization for "other trips" and movement inside city's districts would require necessary permits.

Car-sharing services, construction work, except for medical facilities, metro and transport infrastructure, will be suspended.

Most enterprises will be put on halt, however, medical organizations, government agencies, law enforcement agencies, banks, communications and transport companies, energy and defense industries and mass media would continue to work.

The move was taken following mass disregard for self-isolation that led to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Russian capital and surrounding region this week, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his official website.

After originating in Wuhan, China in December, the virus known as COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 102,000 people and infected an excess of 1.69 million, while greater than 375,600 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.