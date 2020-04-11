UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Introduce Pass System To Stem Coronavirus Spread

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Moscow introduce pass system to stem coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :A system of lockdown passes will be imposed in Moscow and its region beginning April 13 in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The system will be implemented gradually. Passes will be issued for those who have to travel for work. Residents will be required to get authorization for "other trips" and movement inside city's districts would require necessary permits.

Car-sharing services, construction work, except for medical facilities, metro and transport infrastructure, will be suspended.

Most enterprises will be put on halt, however, medical organizations, government agencies, law enforcement agencies, banks, communications and transport companies, energy and defense industries and mass media would continue to work.

The move was taken following mass disregard for self-isolation that led to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Russian capital and surrounding region this week, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his official website.

After originating in Wuhan, China in December, the virus known as COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 102,000 people and infected an excess of 1.69 million, while greater than 375,600 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Metro Wuhan April December Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Michael Atherton on this week’s PCB Podcast

8 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 71 after 4793 cases in Pakista ..

18 minutes ago

OPPO Issues Advisory to its customers to fight aga ..

25 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 April 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.