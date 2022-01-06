UrduPoint.com

Moscow-led Alliance To Send 'peacekeeping Forces' To Kazakhstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Moscow, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) of six ex-Soviet countries will send "peacekeeping forces" to unrest-hit Kazakhstan, the alliance's chairman said Thursday.

The chairman, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said on Facebook that the CSTO had decided to send "collective peacekeeping forces" to the ex-Soviet country "for a limited period of time in order to stabilise and normalise the situation in this country" that was caused by "outside interference".

