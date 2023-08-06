Open Menu

Moscow Mayor Says Air Defence Shot Down Drone

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Moscow, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday that Russian air defence had destroyed a drone nearing the capital, which had been rarely targeted throughout the conflict in Ukraine until several attacks this year.

"Today at around 11 am (0800 GMT) a drone attempted to make a breakthrough toward Moscow. It was destroyed while approaching by air defence forces," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

The Russian defence ministry said the Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Podolsky district in the Moscow region.

"There were no casualties or damage," the ministry said.

Temporary restrictions that had been introduced at Moscow's Vnukovo international airport were lifted, Russian-state-run news agency RIA Novosti said.

This week drones targeted Moscow, damaging an office block as the capital's main business district was struck twice in a few days.

The Kremlin said on Monday that "all possible measures have been taken to defend civil infrastructure" against Ukrainian strikes.

