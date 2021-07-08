UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says Virus Situation In Capital Stabilizing

Thu 08th July 2021

MOSCOW ,8 July(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :- Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday the situation with coronavirus in Russia's capital is stabilizing.

The number of new cases remains high, but it has been slowly decreasing, Sobyanin said in his blog.

He explained the improvements by more active vaccination -- about 100,000 residents of Moscow get immunized daily -- and better adherence to the epidemiological measure, including properly wearing masks and keeping social distance.

So the Moscow authorities decided to refrain from introducing new restrictive measures and even allowed the work of some outdoor facilities such as the Moscow Zoo and sports grounds, while restaurants and cafes can serve the visitors without QR codes at summer terraces.

According to Russia's coronavirus emergency task force, 24,818 new cases were reported in the country over the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 5.7 million and active cases to 423,422.

Over the same period, 734 people died, raising the death toll to 140,775 and 21,336 convalesced, bringing recoveries to 5.14 million.

