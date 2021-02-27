UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Scraps Vote On Soviet Secret Police Chief Statue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Moscow mayor scraps vote on Soviet secret police chief statue

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin halted a vote Friday on whether to restore a statue of Soviet secret police founder Felix Dzerzhinsky outside the domestic intelligence headquarters in the Russian capital.

The vote, which kicked off Thursday and was set to last a week, offered Muscovites a choice between a statue of Dzerzhinsky, who is seen as a symbol of the KGB's control over society in the Soviet Union, and Alexander Nevsky, a 13th century prince and Orthodox saint.

But with nearly 320,000 ballots cast two days later, with Nevsky leading Dzerzhinsky by 55 percent to 45, Sobyanin decided to scrap the vote -- and the new statue -- altogether.

Writing on his official blog, the Moscow mayor said that the vote was "increasingly turning into a confrontation between people holding different views.

" "Different points of view on history are inevitable. But the monuments that stand on the streets and squares should not split, but unite, society," he added.

The mayor said that the square in front of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor agency to the KGB, would remain statueless -- for now.

"We will probably come back to this question and together we will make a correct and reasonable decision," Sobyanin wrote.

Three decades ago, Russians toppled the original statue of Dzerzhinsky in August 1991 as 100,000 people celebrated a failed putsch against Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet Union's final leader who brought about its dissolution.

The 11-tonne bronze statue, which is considered part of Russia's cultural heritage, is now held in a park of Soviet monuments in central Moscow.

Related Topics

Century Police Moscow Russia Vote Split August Bronze

Recent Stories

Electronics shop gutted in Lahore

3 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

3 minutes ago

Mexican state oil firm Pemex reports $23 bn loss i ..

3 minutes ago

Govt ready to sit with opposition on electoral ref ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Calls for Mideast Quartet Meeting With Regi ..

36 minutes ago

Paris Committed to Implementation of Decisions of ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.