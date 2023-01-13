UrduPoint.com

Moscow Mulls Seizing Property Of Critics Who Fled Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Moscow mulls seizing property of critics who fled Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday proposed confiscating the property of critics who move abroad and speak out against Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, Russian authorities introduced long prison terms for people criticising the Kremlin's offensive in the pro-Western country.

On Friday, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said existing laws were not enough to crack down on critics.

"Some of our fellow citizens consider it possible to insult Russia, its residents, soldiers and officers, and openly support villains, Nazis and murderers," he said on the messaging app Telegram, using Kremlin terms for Ukrainian authorities.

Volodin pointed out that according to Russian legislation, such comments can be considered "rehabilitation of Nazism" and discrediting the armed forces.

He called critics "miscreants" who enjoy life abroad and rent out their Russia-based property.

"They feel like they have impunity, believing that justice cannot reach them," said Volodin, who is a close ally of Putin's and toes the Kremlin line.

He said that in current circumstances, it would be "right" to introduce a criminal law that would allow authorities to seize the property of such people.

He did not provide further details.

If implemented, the new legislation would be a throwback to the darkest days of the Soviet Union.

Separately, a member of the Kremlin's rights council, Kirill Kabanov, pointed to multiple calls from Russian politicians to punish Kremlin critics who have fled.

But he stressed it was important to legally define the term "traitor" first.

"Any form of betrayal must be punished," Kabanov wrote.

"It is necessary to start by defining the very legal concept of 'traitor'," he said, adding that a law on state treason might need to be amended.

He said that members of the Kremlin's rights council planned to discuss the issue with legislators "in the near future".

Asked to comment on Volodin's initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russians who had left the country should not be punished summarily.

"Enemies are enemies, one has to fight them, but the rest are our citizens and they should remain our citizens," he told Life, a pro-Kremlin media outlet.

Peskov said the subject was complex but did not rule out further reprisals against Putin critics.

"First we need to develop a definition of what is considered a crime," he added.

The start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine and the subsequent military mobilisation have prompted tens of thousands of Russians to flee abroad.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Rent Vladimir Putin February Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ Souq initiative

36 minutes ago
 Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ide ..

Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ideas and projects: Dubai Culture ..

36 minutes ago
 Dubai reinforces position as global hub for supery ..

Dubai reinforces position as global hub for superyachts with world-class infrast ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.