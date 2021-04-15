UrduPoint.com
Moscow 'openly' Threatening Ukraine With Destruction: Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Moscow 'openly' threatening Ukraine with destruction: Kiev

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Ukraine's foreign minister said Thursday that Russia was flagrantly threatening Ukraine with destruction, as Western countries raise the alarm over an escalation of the separatist conflict.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a press conference with counterparts from the Baltic states that Russian pundits and officials are "openly threatening Ukraine with war and the destruction of Ukrainian statehood."

