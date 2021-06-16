UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Orders Mandatory Vaccinations Over 'dramatic' Case Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Moscow orders mandatory vaccinations over 'dramatic' case rise

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday ordered mandatory vaccinations for residents of the Russian capital working in the service industry, citing a "dramatic" rise in infections.

"We simply must do everything to carry out mass vaccinations in the shortest possible time and stop this terrible disease, stop the deaths of thousands of people," he wrote in a blog post.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Post Industry

Recent Stories

RPT - Italy's Spallanzani Institute Says EU Under ..

17 seconds ago

Uzbekistan to introduce more competitiveness into ..

18 seconds ago

Biden taps Pakistan-origin Big Tech critic to head ..

19 seconds ago

IRSA releases 279,300 cusecs water

21 seconds ago

French Prime Minister Ends Self-Isolation After Te ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 1 imported COVID-19 case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.