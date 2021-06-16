Moscow orders mandatory vaccinations over 'dramatic' case rise

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday ordered mandatory vaccinations for residents of the Russian capital working in the service industry, citing a "dramatic" rise in infections.

"We simply must do everything to carry out mass vaccinations in the shortest possible time and stop this terrible disease, stop the deaths of thousands of people," he wrote in a blog post.