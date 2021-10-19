UrduPoint.com

Moscow Orders Return Of Covid Restrictions In Capital

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Moscow orders return of Covid restrictions in capital

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday ordered the capital's first coronavirus restrictions since the summer as Russia registered a record number of daily deaths with most Russians still not vaccinated.

Sobyanin ordered the unvaccinated over-60s to work from home, reintroduced a home-working quota and extended mandatory vaccinations for service workers. The measures will take effect next Monday and last until February 25th.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.