Moscow orders return of Covid restrictions in capital

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday ordered the capital's first coronavirus restrictions since the summer as Russia registered a record number of daily deaths with most Russians still not vaccinated.

Sobyanin ordered the unvaccinated over-60s to work from home, reintroduced a home-working quota and extended mandatory vaccinations for service workers. The measures will take effect next Monday and last until February 25th.