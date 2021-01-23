UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Police Clash With Navalny Supporters As Tens Of Thousands Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 11:50 PM

Moscow police clash with Navalny supporters as tens of thousands rally

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Police clashed violently with protesters in Moscow and arrested more than 2,200 demonstrators in cities across the country Saturday as Russians took to the streets to denounce Kremlin rule and demand the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Tens of thousands across Russia answered Navalny's call to take to the streets issued after he was detained at a Moscow airport on arrival from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent.

Protesters spilled out over Pushkin Square in central Moscow and pelted heavily armed riot police with snowballs, but were detained in large numbers and beaten back by law enforcement wielding batons.

Critics of President Vladimir Putin marched towards the Kremlin before dispersing and at one point massed on the steps of Moscow's circus, illuminating the crowds with hundreds of cell phone lights and pummelling a police van with snowballs.

Later Saturday hundreds gathered outside Moscow's high-security prison where Navalny is being held but were eventually pushed back by police.

The demonstrators outside the Matrosskaya Tishina prison chanted "Freedom" and called on authorities to release Putin's most vocal critic.

"Criminals dressed in uniforms are protecting criminals at the helm," Vera Spivakova, a 71-year-old pensioner, told AFP in Moscow.

"Putin and the oligarchs are afraid of losing their trough," she said.

OVD Info, which monitors opposition rallies, said that more than 2,200 protesters were detained in dozens of cities across the country.

Among more than 700 detained in the capital were Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya -- who was later released -- and prominent activist Lyubov Sobol. Several Navalny associates were fined and jailed on the eve of the protest.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed concern over Russia's response to the protests saying he deplored "widespread arrests" and the "disproportionate use of force".

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia European Union Wife Germany Vera Vladimir Putin Van Criminals From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

51 minutes ago

Department of Community Development reviews COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Wuhan marks a year since Covid lockdown as others ..

7 minutes ago

Ethiopian Ambassador Flies Home From Sudan After B ..

7 minutes ago

City to have cold & dry weather

7 minutes ago

Gas supply to CNG stations resumes for 12 hours

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.