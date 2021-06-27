Moscow posts record daily virus deaths

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Moscow on Sunday recorded 144 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the worst toll in a Russian city since the start of the pandemic, news reports said quoting official data.

Moscow's record comes a day after one set by Euro host Saint Petersburg, where a quarter-final is to be held on Friday in front of thousands of fans.

Covid-19 infections have been surging in Russia for weeks, blamed on the highly transmissible Delta variant.