Moscow, Saint Petersburg exchanges say trading suspended

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Moscow's Stock Exchange said it was "suspending" trading Thursday, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a special military operation in Ukraine.

"Trading on all markets has been suspended.

A resumption will be announced later," it said in a statement on its website.

The Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange also said it was stopping trading.

"The exchange announces a ban on submitting orders and concluding contracts in all trading modes," it said in a statement, adding that it will take effect "from 0810 Moscow time," (0530 GMT).