UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says 55 Servicemen From Ukraine Prisoner Swap Now In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Moscow says 55 servicemen from Ukraine prisoner swap now in Russia

Moscow, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Russia said Thursday that 55 servicemen released in the largest prisoner exchange with Kyiv since the start of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine are now in Russia.

"All servicemen have been delivered to the territory of the Russian Federation by military transport aircraft and are in medical institutions of Russia's defence ministry," the ministry said in a statement.

It said that the released prisoners were "in mortal danger" while in captivity.

"They are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance," it added.

The statement did not mention Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian lawmaker accused of high treason and ally of President Vladimir Putin, who was also released in the swap.

Following the exchange announced on Wednesday, Ukraine received 215 people, including fighters who led the defence of Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks that became an icon of Ukrainian resistance.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Mariupol All

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

1 hour ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

2 hours ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.