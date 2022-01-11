UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Russia-NATO Talks Are 'moment Of Truth'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Moscow says Russia-NATO talks are 'moment of truth'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Moscow said Tuesday that ties between Russia and NATO had reached a "moment of truth" ahead of high-stakes talks over Ukraine and security demands from the Kremlin.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko was speaking following Monday's US-Russia negotiations in Geneva that launched a week of diplomacy between Russia and the West amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine.

Moscow has demanded wide-ranging concessions from Washington and its NATO allies, which in turn have threatened severe sanctions for any attack.

A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council will take place in Brussels on Wednesday.

"It's no exaggeration to say that a moment of truth is coming in our relations with the alliance," Grushko was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Moscow has demanded wide-ranging security guarantees from Washington and its NATO allies and insists it has been promised that NATO would not expand eastward.

"Our expectations are entirely realistic and we hope that this will be a serious, deep conversation on key, fundamental problems of European security," Grushko said, referring to the talks in Brussels.

He said Russia would demand a comprehensive response from the alliance to its demands.

"We will push for a concrete, substantive, article-by-article reaction to the Russian draft agreement on guarantees," he added.

In December, Russia unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, saying that the US-led alliance should not admit Ukraine or Georgia as new members or establish bases in ex-Soviet countries.

After more than seven hours of negotiations in Geneva on Monday, the Russian and US officials both offered to keep talking, though there was no any breakthrough.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Threatened Brussels Geneva Alliance Georgia United States December From Agreement

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

26 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport recovery hopes stall on Omicron

Heathrow airport recovery hopes stall on Omicron

3 minutes ago
 Livestock dept launches free guidance for cattle b ..

Livestock dept launches free guidance for cattle breeders

3 minutes ago
 Bilal resigns from PTI's parliamentary leader post ..

Bilal resigns from PTI's parliamentary leader post after new slot

3 minutes ago
 Kohat police foil smuggling bid

Kohat police foil smuggling bid

3 minutes ago
 FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resour ..

FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resources to facilitate Pak diaspora ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.