Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Moscow said Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still ready for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine's two separatist regions.

"Even during the most difficult moments...we say: we are ready for negotiations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in remarks aired on Youtube.