UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Turkey's Hagia Sophia Move An 'internal Affair'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

Moscow says Turkey's Hagia Sophia move an 'internal affair'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia said Monday that Turkey's decision to turn the iconic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a mosque was the country's own business.

"We proceed from the fact that this is a Turkish internal affair in which neither us nor others should interfere," Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters.

He stressed however the importance of Hagia Sophia for "world culture and civilisation," Russian news agencies reported.

Related Topics

World Business Russia Turkey Istanbul Mosque From

Recent Stories

Pakistan team’s schedule in Derby

6 minutes ago

ADAFSA expects 9% increase in livestock production ..

20 minutes ago

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

32 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

1 hour ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.