Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia said Monday that Turkey's decision to turn the iconic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a mosque was the country's own business.

"We proceed from the fact that this is a Turkish internal affair in which neither us nor others should interfere," Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters.

He stressed however the importance of Hagia Sophia for "world culture and civilisation," Russian news agencies reported.