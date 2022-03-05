Moscow seeks US guarantees before backing Iran nuclear deal

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Moscow is demanding guarantees from the US before backing the Iran nuclear deal, citing the current wave of Western sanctions against Russia.

"We requested that our US colleagues ...

give us written guarantees at the minimum level of Secretary of State that the current (sanctions) process launched by the US will not in any way harm our right to free, fully-fledged trade and economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with Iran," Lavrov said at a news conference.

bur/ach