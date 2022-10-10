UrduPoint.com

Moscow Stock Exchange Down Nearly 12% At Opening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Moscow stock exchange down nearly 12% at opening

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Moscow stock exchange plunged nearly 12 percent in early trading on Monday following multiple strikes on Ukrainian cities and a weekend explosion that partially destroyed the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia.

The benchmark ruble-denominated MOEX index dropped 11.9 percent to 1,780.39 points at 0703 GMT, briefly falling below the 1,800 mark for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

The MOEX recovered to 1,867.90 points by 0830 GMT.

The dollar-denominated RTS index slumped by 13 percent to 909.26 points in the first minutes of trading, before climbing to 943.79 points at 0830 GMT.

The sharp movements came as Russia was unleashing widespread missile attacks across Ukraine on Monday, after the partial destruction of the bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula that Kremlin annexed in 2014.

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine of being behind the deadly explosion, which damaged the bridge. Reprisals were expected due to the symbolic importance of the infrastructure.

The ruble, which had been recovering for several months, was also trading lower on Monday against the Dollar and the euro.

One dollar was being traded for around 62.9 rubles at 0830 GMT.

On the stock market, energy giant Gazprom shed around 25 percent. The fall was linked to the payment of an exceptional dividend of more than $21 billion announced in September.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Ukraine Moscow Dollar Russia Vladimir Putin Euro Russian Trading System Stock Exchange February September Sunday Market Billion

Recent Stories

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

15 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

42 minutes ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

45 minutes ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

49 minutes ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

59 minutes ago
 From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Comp ..

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.