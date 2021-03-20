Moscow 'strongly condemns' Huthi drone strike on Riyadh refinery

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia said Saturday it strongly condemns a drone strike on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels, and urged parties to the conflict to halt violence.

"Moscow strongly condemns the aforementioned military action," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to strictly abide by the provisions of international humanitarian law."