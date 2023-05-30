UrduPoint.com

Moscow Targeted By Drone Attacks, No Casualties

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Moscow targeted by drone attacks, no casualties

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Russian capital and its surrounding areas were targeted by rare drone attacks on Tuesday morning, causing "minor" damage to buildings and no casualties, officials said.

Russian forces had fired a barrage of missiles at Kyiv on Monday, sending panicked residents running for shelter in an unusual daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital following overnight strikes.

"This morning, at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings. All the city's emergency services are on the scene ... No one has been seriously injured so far," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said many drones had been downed near the capital.

"This morning, the residents of certain districts in the Moscow region could hear explosions, it was our anti-air missile defence system," he wrote.

"Several drones were shot down while approaching Moscow," he wrote, urging residents to keep calm and adding that "all rescue services are doing their work".

Moscow, located more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from Ukraine, has only rarely been targeted by drone attacks since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, even though such attacks have become more common elsewhere in Russia.

Images posted on social media showed traces of smoke in the sky. Others showed a broken window.

Sobyanin said the residents of two buildings damaged in Tuesday's strikes had been evcuated and added that they "can return to their apartments once the special services have finished their work".

In early May, two drones were shot down over the Kremlin in an attack blamed on Ukraine.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media May All From

Recent Stories

GCC Chief stresses importance of cooperation with ..

GCC Chief stresses importance of cooperation with EU

1 minute ago
 First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Ar ..

First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

2 minutes ago
 MICE events at Dubai World Trade Centre fuel Dubai ..

MICE events at Dubai World Trade Centre fuel Dubai’s GDP, driving AED13 bn in ..

2 minutes ago
 JIT summons Imran Khan in Jinnah house attack case

JIT summons Imran Khan in Jinnah house attack case

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.