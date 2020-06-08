Moscow to end virus lockdown on Tuesday: mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Monday the end of a strict anti-coronavirus lockdown in place for weeks in the Russian capital.

From Tuesday, the city's "self-isolation and pass system will be cancelled," he said in a video message on Facebook, adding that "Moscow is returning to the usual rhythm of life".