UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Host US, China, Pakistan For Afghanistan Talks Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Moscow to host US, China, Pakistan for Afghanistan talks next week

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Moscow will host the United States, China and Pakistan next week for talks on Afghanistan, the Kremlin's envoy to the country told Russian news agencies Friday.

News agencies cited Zamir Kabulov as saying the meeting would take place on Tuesday and that the countries "will try to work out a common position on the changing situation in Afghanistan".

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Moscow Russia China United States Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set ..

Vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set to Launch in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute launched

11 minutes ago
 The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

39 minutes ago
 Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas am ..

Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas amid pandemic

7 minutes ago
 Digital economy promotes high-quality development

Digital economy promotes high-quality development

7 minutes ago
 Japanese gov't retain overall view of economy but ..

Japanese gov't retain overall view of economy but downgrades assessment of expor ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.