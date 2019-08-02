UrduPoint.com
Moscow Urges US To Call Moratorium On Arms Deployment After INF Pullout

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:40 PM

Moscow, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Russia on Friday called on the US to implement a moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear missiles, as Washington was officially dropping a major Cold War-era arms treaty.

"We have suggested to the US and other NATO members to consider announcing a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told the TASS news agency.

